VAC, KOMU 8 summer fan club to start May 21

COLUMBIA − The Voluntary Action Committee's annual summer fan program will begin later this month to help keep Boone County citizens cool during the hot summer months.
VAC will begin distributing and collecting new fans and fans in good condition on May 21, in partnership with the KOMU 8 Fan Club and Lowe's.
Donations are also accepted to purchase fans. A new fan will be purchased at Lowe's, which is providing a discount on fans purchased by VAC.
Fans and donations can be dropped off on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Appointments can also be made on Tuesdays or Thursdays.
Donations can also be made online or mailed to the VAC office at 403A Vandiver Drive, Columbia, 65202.
Recipients of the vans must be Boone County residents and meet all VAC qualifications for general services. Call VAC at 573-874-2273 to pick up a fan or make an appointment.