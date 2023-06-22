JEFFERSON CITY − A vacant residence was destroyed in a structure fire in Jefferson City Wednesday night.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Chestnut Street around 7:34 p.m., according to a news release from the department.
The small structure was heavily involved when fire personnel arrived on the scene. Fire crews began a defensive, exterior attack, according to the release.
The building suffered a partial collapse shortly after the fire department's arrival. Fire crews used a master stream from a ladder truck to extinguish the fire, the release said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jake Holee.
Four engine companies, one ladder company, one squad company, one department chaplain and three chief officers responded to the incident, along with one chief officer and one ambulance from Cole County Emergency Medical Services.
The building was vacant and abandoned, JCFD said. No one was displaced by the incident.