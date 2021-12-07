COLUMBIA - On Tuesday a federal judge blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.
This comes after a lawsuit from several contractors and seven states -- Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. It applies across the U.S. because one of those challenging the order is the trade group Associated Builders and Contractors Inc., whose members do business nationwide.
Local businesses say this halt is a relief for the many challenges that the pandemic has brought.
Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing in Holts Summit is one of those businesses.
When the mandate for federal contractors first occurred, Doolittle joined Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and 10 other states in a lawsuit against the vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees.
Kyle Caraway, Director of Marketing, said he discussed the stance his employees had on this mandate.
"As we discussed with them we told them we supported their right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine, we supported their right to decide how they were going to approach that relative to their family's safety."
If this were mandated, Caraway would lose about 80% of his staff and be forced to shut down business.
"We asked them, how many of them would choose to leave? And better than 80% of our staff raise their hands and said that they would be leaving and that they would not take the vaccine, so it would cause us to shut our doors."
Caraway is happy with the current halt to the mandate and will continue business as usual.
"We know that what this means currently, is we get to proceed with doing what we do best, and that's build trailers. And we get to continue to let our team members make those choices on how they're going to keep themselves and their families safe. And we get to forge ahead, and it means that everybody else that would have been affected by the vaccine mandate, like Doolittle trailers, also gets to forge ahead. So this is a good thing," Caraway said.
3M Warehouse Operator Aaron Wyble sees the same struggles at his company.
"I'm sad to say there are a lot of people that even though they love their jobs, and they feel like they have a home at 3M, this would be asking them to do something that they do not believe in, either for philosophic or religious reasons and I don't think that you will get them to bend their perspective and change something that's a core value for them."
Prior to the halt, 3M employees who refused to get the vaccine by Dec. 8 would have been reviewed for termination.
In response to the mandate, employees who had other views "were encouraged to file ethics complaints, human rights complaints, to contact our local senators and state representatives," Wyble said. "All of which has been done so I'm sure they've got information to go through and sift through as it relates to the vaccine mandate. Also, they have additional concerns with regard to other policies that are being put put in place to ensure more individuals do get vaccinated, and that's concerning as well."
Wyble said the halt has helped ease some tensions. "From a plant perspective, it has given a lot of individuals room to breathe. We haven't gotten confirmation yet, but we have been told that there is communication coming with regard to what that means for 3M."
While the mandate is currently halted, the future is uncertain. Wyble has high hopes for his company. "What I hope happens is I hope that 3M stays true to what they told their employees, which is, as long as it's not a federal mandate, we believe it is a person's right to make this decision."