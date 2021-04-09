COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services is administering COVID-19 vaccines to restaurant and bar employees at the Blue Note Friday until 5 p.m.
They will be distributing the Moderna vaccine and had 250 appointments available. On Thursday, the health department had about 80 appointments left, so the clinic was opened to anyone 18 years old or older, who lives or works in Boone County. Around 220 were filled, after it opened to anyone.
Samuel Johnson, the general manager of Cafe Berlin, a local Columbia restaurant, said the vaccines change business.
“We’ve all been waiting anxiously because before any of this happened, we had to drop our crew down to just me and one other employee, which has been super hard on business,” Johnson said.
Ashton Day, health educator for health department, said people have seemed overjoyed to receive the dose.
“I think really just excited, eager, for a long time supply was pretty limited so we couldn’t help as many people as we wanted to,” said Day.
Cafe Berlin had to close their doors for months, but just opened up their patio seating area last weekend. The inside area is still closed, but offer curbside pickup.
Johnson said getting the vaccine helps them work toward normalcy.
“It’s been a blessing,” Johnson said. “It’s truly been a blessing and it allows us to do this, and reopen, and serve people again.”
However, the second dose of the Moderna vaccine lands on May 7, which is during University of Missouri’s graduation and the start of the True/False Film Fest.
Some local restaurants expressed concerns about the date of this clinic due to busier hours at the beginning of May.
Day said lining up this specific date was not going to be perfect for everyone, but they tried to include as many people as possible.
“No date is going to work for everyone, so we understand if this isn’t going to line up right, but for a lot of people it still does so we’re excited to vaccinate those,” Day said. "There are a lot of other options in town, a lot of local vaccinators have appointments available.”
