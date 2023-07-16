Van-Far ambulance crew members involved in July 4 head-on crash are still hospitalized

VANDALIA - Two Van-Far Ambulance District crew members who were seriously injured in a July 4 crash involving an ambulance are still hospitalized in Columbia but are in stable condition, the ambulance district announced Sunday.
EMT Leslie Dahl and paramedic Jason Bostic were seriously injured on July 4 when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Terri Rucker hit the ambulance they were driving head on. The crash killed Rucker.
Dahl is in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to the district. She suffered injuries to her spleen and lungs and fractures to both legs and her pelvis. She is now breathing on her own after spending several days on life support and a ventilator. According to the district, her recovery time is unknown but is expected to be extensive.
Bostic is listed in serious but stable condition and has been moved to an orthopedic rehabilitation center to begin physical therapy. He suffered multiple fractures in both legs and arms and has received multiple surgeries, according to the ambulance district. Doctors have estimated his recovery time at 18 months, the district said.
The ambulance district said several community benefits have been set up to support Dahl and Bostic:
- A barbecue at the Bar Code Bar and Grill parking lot on July 17 hosted by White Rose Missionary Baptist Church from Bowling Green
- A 50/50 raffle and silent auction on July 29-30 at the Bar Code Bar and Grill
- A poker run on Aug. 26 starting at the Bar Code Bar and Grill
The ambulance district said it will continue posting events as they are scheduled on its Facebook page.