VANDALIA — Wendy Hull has worked as an EMT at the Van-Far Ambulance District for 17 years. But the past year brought an unexpected change.
In March 2022, Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico closed its doors. Hull said the ambulance district was not given any prior notice.
“They didn’t let us know anything really. We just heard it,” Hull said.
The district had to quickly change where it was taking patients.
“That was our main hospital,” Hull said. “That’s where we transported the most.”
The Van-Far Ambulance District now takes patients to hospitals in Hannibal or Columbia, turning what used to be a 25-minute drive into a 45-minute drive.
“Of course our fuel bills are a little bit higher,” Hull said.
The district is now trying to keep both the primary and backup ambulance staffed 24/7.
The district has been able to use funds from a tax increase to help cover the rising fuel costs and increased staffing. For every $100 of assessed property, about 17 cents goes to the Van-Far Ambulance District. The increase passed one month after the hospital closed.
The State Auditor's office reported that from 2021 to 2022, there was a nearly $122,000 increase in the district’s operating revenue.
Hull said the community was supportive of the tax increase.
“They care about this district,” Hull said.
Tony Shade, the mayor of Farber and also a captain for the Farber Volunteer Fire Department, said services like the ambulance district are there to help the community no matter what.
“We care about the community,” Shade said. “We want to protect them and help them any way we can.”
Sara Coose is one of those community members.
“We are in a rural community," Coose said. "There are tractors, there are accidents."
Coose said as a mother, she is concerned about the longer drive to the hospital.
“More than two people can be sick at the same time,” Coose said. “Is someone’s life going to be in danger because something’s not 25 minutes away?”
But Hull said the community shouldn’t be worried. She said the ambulance district has mutual aid agreements with ambulance districts in Pike County, Audrain County and Ralls County. If an ambulance from Van-Far is not available, one from a different county will eventually come.
Hull said the ambulance district is going to be around even if the hospital isn’t.
“It’s gonna get tight, just like anything else,” Hull said. “But I don’t ever foresee this ambulance district closing down.”