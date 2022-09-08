AUDRAIN COUNTY - The Van-Far R1 School District said an elementary student was found with a firearm in his book bag on Thursday.
The school district sent out a letter to alert parents about the situation.
Superintendent John Fortney said the incident happened on the bus Thursday morning.
Fortney said a student saw a firearm inside the other student's bag and then reported it to the bus driver. The superintendent said the bus driver pulled over and secured the bag from the student with the firearm.
The letter sent to parents said when the student arrived to school, he was handed over to the principal and the school resource officer.
The superintendent said all students are safe and they do not think the student was a risk to others.
"Safety is always our first priority, and while it appears no harm was intended in this situation, we must take such incidents seriously," Fortney said.
Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller made a Facebook post Thursday afternoon in response to the incident.
Oller said the school resource officer got involved in the situation immediately, and the investigation revealed there was no "ill intent" made by the child who brought the firearm to school.
"The child found the gun at home and brought it to show friends, and even wanted to show the principal because they thought it was cool," Oller said.
Oller are said he are urging parents to take precautions to keep guns out of their child's hands.
"To say there was no danger is incorrect. To say there was no intent to harm anyone is correct, but not the same thing," Oller said. "We know from the past that an incident in which a curious child finds a gun often has disastrous outcomes."