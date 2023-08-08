COLUMBIA − A crowd gathered outside of Rusk Rehabilitation Hospital in Columbia Tuesday to watch a Van-Far paramedic head home more than a month after a crash left him in serious condition.
Jason Bostic left the rehabilitation center after he was involved in a deadly ambulance crash on the Fourth of July. Bostic and fellow EMT Leslie Dahl were severely injured when an SUV hit their ambulance head on.
The driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Terri Rucker, was killed in the crash.
A crowd of family, friends and coworkers greeted Bostic as he came out the doors of the rehabilitation center Tuesday.
Bostic was led back home to Vandalia by a procession including two ambulances, a motorcycle and troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wendy Hull, Van-Far EMS administrator, says the community response to Bostic and Dahl has been great.
"I can't express, the love that has been poured out to these two," Hull said. "I'm just overwhelmed by all of it."
Van-Far EMS is working to raise funds to support Bostic and Dahl. For more information on fundraising and events supporting them, visit the Van-Far Ambulance District Facebook page.