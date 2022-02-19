AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Vandalia man was killed in a crash on Highway 54 Friday afternoon.
Kevin Murray, 34, was driving eastbound on Highway 54 around 12:47 p.m. when he lost control and crossed over the center line, a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said.
Murray's vehicle then struck a tractor-trailer head-on. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries, the crash report said.
Murray's Chevrolet Blazer was totaled, while the Freightliner had moderate damage.