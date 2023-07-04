AUDRAIN COUNTY - A Vandalia man was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Vandalia, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Justin Flowers, 36, jumped a ramp on a Yamaha YZ125 motocross bike and lost control upon landing, according to MSHP's crash report. He struck a tree and overturned, according to the report.
The 36-year-old had moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia, according to the report. The crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m.
The vehicle sustained minor damages, according to the report.