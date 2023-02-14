VANDALIA — One woman was injured Monday after suffering an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Audrain County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 4 p.m., Audrain County Sheriff's deputies arrived at a residence along East Bland Street to find the 25-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was flown to University Hospital in Columbia where she is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.
Based on witness statements and evidence, authorities say people in the residence were handling a small caliber rifle that was loaded, and it was unintentionally discharged.
The sheriff's office said no additional information will be released.