MEXICO – Noble Health's Audrain Community Hospital was broken into on Wednesday morning. The Mexico Public Safety Department said it received a call about a burglary around 3:35 a.m.
According to the Chief of Public Safety Susan Rockett, a fire extinguisher was set off inside the hospital.
A Noble Health spokesperson with Mays Communication said there was some surface damage to the facility.
"No patient information was accessed or impacted by the break in. We’re cooperating with authorities on the investigation," the spokesperson said.
Officials do not know how many individuals were involved. Rockett said there will be a statement made on Thursday and did not disclose any more information.
The community hospital is currently closed to all patients. The hospital suspended all services back in March and furloughed employees last week.