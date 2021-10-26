JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Sheriff's Office seized a variety of drugs in a traffic stop on Sunday morning.
According to a press release, a vehicle was stopped on US Highway 54 at Route D for failure to maintain its lane.
During a search of the vehicle, approximately 232 grams of marijuana, two pounds of THC infused edibles, 71 doses of suspected LSD and 148 alprazolam, amphetamine and hydrocodone pills were seized.
Columbia resident Zane Shepherd, 18, was driving the car and had a suspended license at the time of the traffic stop.
Shepherd and a passenger, Jefferson City resident Xavior Adams, 18, were both arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shepherd was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Shepherd is being held on a $50,000 bond and Adams was released after posting a $15,000 bond.
A juvenile was also present in the vehicle at the time of the stop and could face charges within the juvenile court system, according to a press release.