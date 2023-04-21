COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is set to close various streets for maintenance starting next week.
Mill and overlay pavement and Reclamite maintenance will be performed April 24 through May 9. The repairs start at 6 a.m.
Maintenance is scheduled to be completed by May 9 at 7 p.m., according to the press release.
The city has contracted Capital Paving and Corrective Asphalt Materials LLC to repair various Columbia streets. Crews begin work from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
"No parking" signs will be posted 24 hours before for streets being repaired. Temporary lane closures will be administered. Motorists will be assisted through work zones with traffic control signs and flaggers. Motorists and pedestrians should use caution in work zones and find alternate routes.
The following streets are set to be repaired:
West Columbia
- Bernadette Drive between North Fairview Road and Knipp Street
- Heather Lane between West Ash Street and West Broadway
- West Broadway between Stadium Boulevard and Atkins Drive
- Edgewood Avenue between West Stewart Road and the south end of the street
- West Rollins Road between Sunset Drive and Stadium Boulevard
- Smith Drive between Louisville Drive and Scott Boulevard
- West Broadway between Clinkscales and Stadium Boulevard
- West Rollins Road between the Bonnie View roundabout and Altai Drive
- Thornbrook Ridge between Newbury Way and the west end of the street
- Louisville Drive between West Smith Drive and south to the county line
South Columbia
- Discovery Parkway between Highway 63 and Discovery Drive
- Green Meadows Road between Forum Boulevard and Bethel Street
- Green Meadows Road between Grindstone Parkway and the Carter Lane roundabout
- Green Meadows Road between Carter Lane and South Providence Road
- Carter Lane between Foxfire Drive and Campusview Drive
- Carter Lane between the roundabout and south of Foxfire Drive
- Discovery Drive between the MoDOT line and the new concrete
East Columbia
- East Pointe Drive between East Stadium Boulevard and the end of the street
- Mexico Gravel Road between the Ballenger Lane roundabout 545 feet east and the county line
- Conley Road between the Interstate 70 Connector and Broadway Bluffs Drive
- Spring Cress Drive between Mexico Gravel Road and the north end of the street
- East Broadway between Stephens Lake Park and Brickton Road
- East Broadway between William Street and Stephens Lake Park
- Shepard Boulevard between Old Highway 63 and Danforth Drive
- Bucks Run between Shepard Boulevard and Bluff Boulevard
- Brickton Road between East Broadway and Trimble Road
North Columbia
- Smiley Lane between Rangeline Street to a point 180 feet east and where the asphalt ends
- Derby Ridge Drive between East Brown School Road and the north end of the street
- Thompson Road from North Wyatt Lane east to the county line
- Wilkes Boulevard between North Providence Road and North Seventh Street
- North Seventh Street between Business Loop 70 East and Wilkes Boulevard
- Mexico Gravel Road roundabout at Vandiver Drive and North Hinkson Creek Road
Downtown Columbia and MU
- East Broadway between College Avenue and William Street
- Matthews Street between University Avenue and Paquin Street
- Curtis Avenue between Burnam Avenue and Kentucky Boulevard
- Kentucky Boulevard between South Providence Road and Tiger Avenue
- Dorsey Street between East Broadway and Anthony Street
- Willis Avenue between East Broadway and Bass Avenue