COLUMBIA − No injuries were reported after a shots fired call Saturday night in downtown Columbia.
Police responded to the 900 block of East Broadway around 11:45 p.m., according to CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak.
Officers found a vehicle and building were struck by gunfire, according to Tabak.
The road was closed for a short time while police investigated the scene.
CPD says there is no suspect information to share, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.