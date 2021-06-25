Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri... Hinkson Creek at Columbia. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && ...Forecast flooding increased from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration until early Sunday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Hinkson Creek at Columbia. * Until early Sunday morning. * At 5:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.7 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM CDT Friday was 20.7 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 22.2 feet late this morning. It will fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 21.9 feet, Base of the fence at the power substation just off the right bank downstream of the old Providence Road bridge begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.4 feet on 04/30/2009. && Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Hinkson Creek Columbia 15.0 20.7 Fri 5 am 13.1 MSG MSG MSG MSG &&

...The National Weather Service in St Louis MO has issued a Flood Warning for the Missouri River... At Jefferson City. At Chamois. At Hermann. At Washington. At St. Charles. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. && The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flood Warning for the Missouri River at Jefferson City. * From this evening until further notice. * At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 31.5 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 31.1 feet, The Katy Trail floods near Claysville. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.4 feet on 04/24/1973. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Missouri River Jefferson Cty 23.0 11.9 Fri 9 am 28.0 31.2 31.4 30.0 25.8 &&

The National Weather Service in St Louis has extended the * Flood Warning for... Western Audrain County in central Missouri... Boone County in central Missouri... Central Callaway County in central Missouri... Northern Cole County in central Missouri... Northeastern Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 314 PM CDT, County dispatch continues to report flooding in the warned area, mainly over roads in low lying areas. This flooding is the result of the 3 and 6 inches of rain that fell early this morning. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbia, Fulton, Mexico, Centralia, Ashland, Columbia Regional Airport, Hallsville, Auxvasse, Sturgeon, New Bloomfield, Jamestown, Murry, Midway, Easley, Harrisburg, Marion, Kingdom City, Hartsburg, Vandiver and Lupus. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Boone County in central Missouri... Northeastern Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 501 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Easley, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Ashland around 505 PM CDT. Columbia Regional Airport around 515 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Columbia and Murry. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 121 and 133. This also includes Rock Bridge State Park, Finger Lakes State Park, and Jewell Cemetery Historic Site. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL, Calhoun IL, Greene IL, Jersey IL, Macoupin IL, Madison IL, Montgomery IL and Pike IL. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Audrain MO, Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Lincoln MO, Marion MO, Moniteau MO, Monroe MO, Montgomery MO, Osage MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO, Saint Louis MO, Shelby MO and Warren MO. * Through Saturday morning. * Additional thunderstorms containing heavy rainfall are expected through tonight. Flash flooding will be possible as storms producing heavy rainfall move repeatedly over the same location. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&