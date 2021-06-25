JEFFERSON CITY - Two people were injured after a vehicle crash on the 1400 block of Missouri Boulevard, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. 

According to the release, two separate vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred Friday around 9:30 a.m.

A Ford Explorer, driven by Rodriquez Cortez Long Jr., attempted to turn into the private parking lot of River City Laundry as a Mitsubishi Eclipse, driven by Jessica Lee Ann Baker, drove into the path of the Ford, according to the release.

After the initial impact with the Mitsubishi, Cortez Long continued westbound and went of the right side of the roadway, crashing into a bus stop waiting area and a utility pole, before coming to rest on Missouri Boulevard Court, according to the release.

The westbound lanes of Missouri Boulevard were blocked for approximately 30 minutes while emergency personnel worked to clear the roadway.

Baker had minor injuries but declined to be transported from the scene to a hospital, according to the release. Cortez Long was transported to a local hospital by EMS to be treated for his injuries, according to the release.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, according to the release

This crash is being investigated by the Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit. 

Tags

Recommended for you