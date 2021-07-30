COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shots fried incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.
A news release from CPD says officers arrived to the intersection of Boyd Lane and Lamp Lane around 4:26 p.m.
Officers say they located evidence of shots fired and property damage to a vehicle.
This is currently no suspect description available, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.