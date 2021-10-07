BOONE COUNTY − A vehicle fire along southbound Highway 63 shut down at least one lane of traffic around 9:45 a.m. Thursday.
The fire occurred near the Boone and Callaway County line, near Hartsburg.
Aftermath of this van vehicle fire that is still being attended to by fire crew. Traffic slow on 63-South near Jefferson City. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/9tpk7VDnzl— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 7, 2021
The fire completely destroyed a Central Missouri Countertops van, but all occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely before the blaze got large.
Holts Summit Fire Crew currently spraying the van down and cleaning the surrounding area. Individuals in the van are all safe and made it out of the van before the blaze got large.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/aUwFeWK9n0— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 7, 2021
A Holts Summit Fire crew sprayed the van down and cleaned the surrounding area of any debris.
The fire crew said the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Traffic was slowed down for about an hour.
