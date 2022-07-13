 Skip to main content
top story

Vehicle found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks not connected to missing person

OSAGE BEACH − A vehicle discovered submerged at the bottom of a boat ramp in Osage Beach was found to be stolen and not connected to a missing person, according to the city of Osage Beach.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office and Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) were searching for a missing person near All About Boats, on Passover Road, Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last seen driving a black Lexus on Sunday.

The city of Osage Beach said the vehicle, a 1997 Plymouth Breeze, is not connected to the missing person, Rather, it was reported missing in December 2003 from a residence in Osage Beach.

Stolen vehicle found submerged in Osage Beach

Using sonar radar, the OBFPD found the vehicle submerged at the bottom of the boat ramp. A MSHP dive team came to assist Wednesday and confirmed it was a vehicle.

A second vehicle was not found, as authorities previously thought.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Byrd, contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.

