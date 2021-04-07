HOWARD COUNTY - A vehicle incident in Howard County left one man with serious injuries on Tuesday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a man stood up in the back of a truck bed and was ejected onto the roadway. The incident happened at Missouri Highway 5, just two miles north of Missouri Highway 3.
Charles Belsher, 29 of Fayette, was transported to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. Driver Michael Barnette, 57, drove the truck from the scene of the incident. Barnette is also from Fayette.