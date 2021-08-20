BOONE COUNTY − The Boone County Sheriffs Department arrested one person following a vehicle pursuit in north Columbia Friday morning.
Columbia resident, Eric Dewayne Jackson, 40, was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without a valid license and for a felony warrant out of Georgia for a probation violation.
A Facebook post from the sheriff's department said around 8:49 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a red Pontiac Grand Prix for a registration violation on Creasy Springs Road, just north of Columbia. Jackson failed to yield to the deputy, which resulted in a pursuit.
The pursuit ended with no injuries or damages to any property other than the Jackson's vehicle, the post said. The pursuit was reported to have ended on Brown School Road, just west of Highway 763, where Jackson finally brought the Pontiac to a stop.
"We are assuming the driver's decision to stop had a lot to do with the fact there were no tires left on the vehicle after it hit multiple tire deflation devices strategically placed by members of the Columbia Police Department," the post said.