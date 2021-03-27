COLE COUNTY - A vehicle pursuit on Highway 63 ended in the individuals being taken into custody Friday evening.
The pursuit began in Jefferson City, at the Kohls on 715 Stoneridge Parkway, according to a press release by the Jefferson City Police Department.
Jefferson City Communications advised that three female suspects had assaulted "several people while trying to get in their vehicle with stolen items from the retail store." The press release said a loss prevention officer had been struck and bitten by one of the suspects during the encounter. The individual was treated for their injuries.
After failing to stop for a Jefferson City Officer stationed near the Missouri River Bridge, the vehicle eventually began traveling northbound on Highway 63 toward Columbia.
The individuals taken into custody were detained just south of Grindstone Parkway in Columbia. The $2,000 worth of merchandise was also recovered.
The 24-year-old and 29-year-old females are in custody with charges being requested for first degree robbery, second degree assault, stealing and felony resisting. The third juvenile female suspect is being held at the Prenger Center for second degree robbery, stealing and third degree assault.
All three suspects are from Kansas City, Mo. and appear to have history with the courts located there, a press release said.
Highway 63 northbound was temporarily closed when suspects were taken into custody, but has since reopened.
I’m on the scene of a police pursuit in Columbia. Here’s what I know:•Started in Jeff City because of a possible theft.•Officers threw spike strips to stop the suspects.•3 people in custody, 2 adults & 1 juvenile •Jeff city will take over. Updates to come.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/5qyJqRhzGF— Alyssa Jackson (@thealyssaj) March 27, 2021
The Boone County Sheriff's Office assisted in deploying spike strips, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in the chase and provided a helicopter. Ashland Police also assisted with the arrests.