Vehicle rollover in Jefferson City leaves man with minor injuries

JEFFERSON CITY − A driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency Thursday, causing his vehicle to overturn.
Jefferson City police officers responded to the single-vehicle rollover in the 2900 block of West Edgewood Drive around 2:10 p.m. The vehicle crossed lanes before striking a curb and overturning, coming to a rest against the center median light pole, police said.
The 54-year-old driver sustained minor injuries from the crash and was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by ambulance.
The Jefferson City Police Department Traffic Unit restricted the area for a short time during its investigation, and the roadway is now open.