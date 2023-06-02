JEFFERSON CITY − The Office of the Attorney General released its 2022 Vehicle Stops Report on Thursday, showing detailed statistics regarding demographic information for encounters between drivers and law enforcement.
One statistic that gets a lot of scrutiny in the annual report is the disparity index (DI), which compares the proportion of vehicle stops with the proportion of population. According to the report, disparity index values "greater than one indicate over-representation in the share of stops relative to local population, while a value less than one indicates under-representation."
In particular, the DI for Black drivers has gotten regular criticism for being higher than one. Indices for other demographics, including white, Hispanic, Asian and Native American drivers, have regularly been below one.
For 2022:
- The statewide DI for Black drivers was 1.59, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 1.68.
- The DI for the Columbia Police Department was 3.51, an increase from the 2021 rate of 3.18. 3.51 matches the highest ever DI for CPD since the VSR began in 2000; the DI was also 3.51 in 2019.
- The DI for the Boone County Sheriff's Office was 2.85, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 3.11.
- The DI for the Jefferson City Police Department was 1.7, equal to the 2021 rate of 1.7.
- The DI for the Cole County Sheriff's Office was 1.04, equal to the 2021 rate of 1.04.
- The DI for the Missouri State Highway Patrol was 1.09, a decrease from the 2021 rate of 1.15.
Past reports have drawn criticism toward CPD from groups like Race Matters, Friends. After last year's report was released, RMF leader Traci Wilson-Kleekamp said this conversation about race disparity comes up every year.
In June 2022, Columbia police chief Geoff Jones said his department was determined to focus on the racial disparities highlighted in the report to weed out "possible biased behaviors."
According to the attorney general's office, VSR data collection started in 2000 after state lawmakers passed a bill prompted by concerns raised by Missouri residents over perceived bias in traffic enforcement.
The annual report can be reviewed here.