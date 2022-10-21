CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday.
Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection District near the Niangua Bridge and the Cave Bar and Grill on North Missouri Route 5, according to a news release.
Recent underwater search efforts by two private recovery and rescue teams led them to the area.
Both teams, Chaos Divers of Illinois and Adventures With Purpose of Bend, Oregon, recently explored the area and discovered underwater anomalies during their search for missing Camdenton veteran, Donnie Irwin. Irwin went missing in December of 2013 when he drive away from his south Camdenton home. The case is still open, the release said.
The 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier recovered was reported stolen in 2005 from a motel in the Sunrise Beach area.
The origin and ownership of the 1958 Ford Thunderbird recovered are still under investigation. So far, detectives have discovered it to be a hardtop model originally painted Winterset White with a black and white vinyl top. The car was originally equipped with a 352 V8 with a 4-barrel carburetor and a 3-speed automatic transmission. The vehicle was built in the Wixom, Michigan assembly plant.
Anyone with information about either of these two vehicles is encouraged to contact the Camden County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.