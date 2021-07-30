MORGAN COUNTY − A Versailles man faces serious injuries following a crash in Morgan County on Thursday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Tyler Stewart, 20, was driving a Yamaha R1 eastbound on Anchorage Road around 4:45 p.m.

The crash report says Stewart traveled off the south edge of the road, struck a barbed wire fence and overturned. Stewart was then ejected from the motorbike.

Stewart faces serious injuries following the ejection. He was airlifted to University Hospital for treatment.

