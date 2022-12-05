VERSAILLES — The Morgan County's Sheriffs Office said deputies arrested a Versailles man Saturday after a miles-long car chase in a stolen vehicle.
Richard Rhea, 40, was arrested and charged with tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest. At the time of the arrest, Rhea was on probation/parole for burglary and stealing, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
A Morgan County deputy attempted to stop Rhea's black Ford for no license plates on North Monroe Street near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 52. Rhea failed to stop and reached speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to the post.
Investigators later discovered Rhea had stolen the vehicle from a dealership in Sedalia.
Deputies say they were unable to follow Rhea after he entered rough terrain on a private property. With help from the landowner, deputies determined Rhea abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office K9 unit was called to the scene and located Rhea approximately 200 yards from the vehicle, hiding in a bush.
Rhea remains in custody without bond.