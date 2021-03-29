VERSAILLES- A Versailles, Missouri man was arrested and charged Monday in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.
Matthew Eugene Loganbill, 55, was arrested and charged with obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful entry and violent entry or disorderly conduct, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
According to the affidavit, Loganbill was brought to the attention of the FBI by two confidential witnesses. The witnesses stated they saw posts on social media that showed Loganbill participating in the Capitol riots that occurred on Jan. 6.
The affidavit says Loganbill owns a firearms store, Tooth and Nail Armory, which is located in Gravois Mills, Mo.
The first witness was interviewed on Jan. 8 and described Loganbill as a "hot head" who had grown bitter over the last year because of the "negative financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." The witness showed the FBI a screenshot image of comments made by Loganbill that indicated he was involved in the Capitol riots. The FBI was able to confirm that the IP address came from a location near Washington D.C.
The same witness later said that Loganbill was "extremely immersed in the paramilitary lifestyle, viewed himself as a patriot and likely felt his actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were justified."
The second witness was interviewed on Jan. 11. The witness said they did not know if Loganbill was a member of any subversive, violent groups. The individual provided two images that indicated they were from Loganbill's Facebook account. The images indicated he had attended the "Stop the Steal" protest at the Capitol. Comments on the post were also shown, which described how Loganbill was able to get into the Capitol.
Loganbill was interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 13, in Versailles. He admitted to traveling to Washington D.C. to attend the rally/protest on Jan. 6. He did not say who he traveled there with, but said he traveled by car with "like minded individuals."
Loganbill said he saw protestors fighting with police and that the police then fired tear gas canisters into the crowd. He said he ducked behind a storage container and put on a gas mask and helmet he brought with him. He claimed he brought the items because he was fearful that Antifa would infiltrate the rally/protest. After emerging from behind the container, he said the police and barricades were gone, and he followed protesters and entered the Capitol through doors near the scaffolding he thought was erected for the inauguration.
Loganbill stated to the FBI he did not see any sign, nor did anyone tell him that he was entering a restricted area. He said the doors were lined at the Capitol with police officers and also admitted the crowd "literally pushed forward to enter the Capitol."
The suspect said he did not personally damage any property, or participate in any acts of violence, and he did not believe he committed any crimes.
His social media posts indicated he had been in the Capitol for 30 to 45 minutes, but Loganbill told FBI officials he was inside for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. He said he briefly spoke with one of the officers, in which he said to the officer, "We came peacefully this time" but that "it would be different if we have to come again," or words to that effect.
A judge then approved a search warrant of Loganbill's Facebook account on or about Jan. 18. A review of the account confirmed his presence at the Capitol, but also contradicted the version of events he relayed to the FBI, according to the affidavit.
A full look at the affidavit can be found here.