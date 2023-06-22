VERSAILLES − A Versailles man was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash in Morgan County.
Jason Shifflett, 41, was involved in a crash on Route W, approximately 80 feet south of Inlet Drive, around 1:03 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Shifflett's Ford F150 traveled across the center line and off the left edge of the road, according to the report.
He overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to travel off the right side of road, overturn several times and strike a tree, the report said.
Shifflett was ejected from the truck as it overturned, according to the report. He was life flighted to University Hospital for serious injuries. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers arrested Shifflett on suspicion of DWI, but he was released, according to MSHP's arrest report. No charges have been filed as of Thursday afternoon.
The truck was totaled and towed by Garber Diesel.