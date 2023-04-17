CAMDENTON − A Versailles man faces two felony charges following a weekend disturbance in Camdenton.
Patrick Long is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Camden County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Westpark Drive Saturday morning after receiving several 911 calls.
Upon arrival, deputies found an ongoing disturbance and detained Long. Two victims identified Long and described the disturbance.
According to a news release, Long and one of the female victims had an ongoing romantic relationship and got into an argument a few hours before 911 was called. Long then left the woman in Sunrise Beach without a ride home, the release said.
The woman contacted a friend who gave her a ride to the residence on Westpark Drive. Shortly after they arrived, Long kicked in the front door, shoved one of the victims into a wall and began strangling her, according to the news release. He then punched the victim in the head and face several times, the news release said.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.
Deputies say Long initially gave a false name when they arrived on the scene.
Long is being held without bond at the Camden County Jail. An initial appearance in court was scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Monday.