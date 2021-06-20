MONITEAU COUNTY - A Versailles man is dead after a crash in Moniteau County on Saturday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Samuel Schreck, 56, was driving his Harley Davidson on eastbound Route F, north of Hazel Dell Road, around 1:13 p.m. Saturday.
The report says the motorcycle "spooked a horse drawing another vehicle," causing the horse to pull the vehicle into the northbound lane ahead of Schreck's motorcycle.
Schreck's motorcycle then hit the horse, and Schreck was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.