MORGAN COUNTY - A man was killed in a Morgan County crash Friday night after his motorcycle skidded off the road and overturned.
Jacob Martinez, 33, was driving his 2003 Honda CBR on 19793 Route W when he failed to negotiate a turn and his vehicle began to skid, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. It then flipped over and went off the left side of the road.
Martinez was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the report. His motorcycle was totaled.
The wreck was MSHP Troop F's sixth fatality for March, and the 11th thus far in 2023.