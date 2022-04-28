JEFFERSON CITY– A Versailles man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.
Nathanael Owen Davis, 37, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.
On Nov. 18, Davis pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.
A Miller County sheriff’s deputy stopped Davis, who was driving an SUV on Scrivner Road in Miller County, on Jan. 27, 2019.
By the time the deputy turned his patrol vehicle around and caught up to Davis, Davis had thrown a bag out of his vehicle, according to a news release.
The deputy retrieved the bag from the roadway, which contained Davis’s wallet, 308 grams of pure methamphetamine, and a Walther 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine that contained three bullets.