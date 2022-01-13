MORGAN COUNTY - A 32-year-old man was taken to the hospital after his car went airborne after going off the road Wednesday.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F responded to the scene around 4:40 p.m. at MO-5, about half a mile north of Millifork Lane.
According to the crash report, Andrew Martinez, of Versailles, was heading north before traveling off the right side of the road. He hit multiple embankments, which caused the car to go airborne and overturn multiple times.
Martinez was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, he was not wearing a seatbelt.