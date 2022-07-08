VERSAILLES - A U.S. district judge sentenced a woman for filing false federal income tax returns.
Angela Jo Campbell Young, 56, was sentenced Thursday to 16 months in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Campbell Young to pay $183,715 in restitution.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, on Oct. 7, 2021, Campbell Young pleaded guilty to six counts of filing false federal income tax returns.
In June 2006, she received a new social security number and card based upon her claim that she was the victim of identity theft. In 2008, Campbell Young began filing tax returns under both the old and the new Social Security numbers and continued to do so through 2014.
Officials said that by filing two returns, Campbell Young was able to secure refunds and Earned Income Tax Credits that she would not have received had she truthfully reported all her income on one return.
According to court documents, she was also receiving Social Security disability benefits during the same time. Campbell Young received $98,168 in Social Security disability benefits to which she was not entitled. Her false returns caused a loss of approximately $85,231 to the Internal Revenue Service, as well as an additional loss to the Missouri Department of Revenue.
Campbell Young was a tax preparer who owned and operated Campbell’s Tax Service. She also was employed in a bookkeeping or accountant capacity at a construction firm.