VERSAILLES - A Versailles woman is charged with second-degree murder after she was accused of shooting and killing a man over the weekend.
Early morning Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff's deputies responded to a property in the 9300 block of McCasland Road in Morgan County.
Upon arrival of the scene, deputies located Dennis Seybold, 65, dead from a gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Tracia Caruso was located and arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder.
According to a probable cause statement, Caruso called 911 and said her boyfriend, Seybold, tried to choke her, so she shot him three times out of self defense.
Deputies said they detected a "strong odor of intoxicants" on Caruso.
Caruso is currently being held in jail without bond. She has an arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m.
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Columbia.
The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.