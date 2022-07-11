VERSAILLES - A Versailles woman is charged with second-degree murder after she was accused of shooting and killing a man over the weekend.

Early morning Saturday, Morgan County Sheriff's deputies responded to a property in the 9300 block of McCasland Road in Morgan County.

Upon arrival of the scene, deputies located Dennis Seybold, 65, dead from a gunshot wound, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

Tracia Caruso was located and arrested at the scene and later charged with second-degree murder.

According to a probable cause statement, Caruso called 911 and said her boyfriend, Seybold, tried to choke her, so she shot him three times out of self defense. 

Deputies said they detected a "strong odor of intoxicants" on Caruso. 

Caruso is currently being held in jail without bond. She has an arraignment Tuesday at 9 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week in Columbia. 

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

