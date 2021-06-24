MORGAN COUNTY - A Versailles woman was life-flighted after a car crash left her with serious injuries Wednesday evening.
According to a Missouri State Highway patrol crash report, 28-year-old Hailee Fretueg was driving north on Route TT, about a mile north of Highway 5, around 7:18 p.m.
The crash report says Fretueg failed to negotiate a curve, causing her vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and strike a tree.
Fretueg was life-flighted to University Hospital for her serious injuries.
The crash report says she was not wearing a seatbelt.