MORGAN COUNTY — A Versailles woman was seriously injured after a crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon.
According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:50 p.m. Darlene Ouderkirk, 70, of Versailles, was traveling east on Highway 52.
She attempted to make a left turn onto Route C and drove into the path of another vehicle, driven by 33-year-old Kenneth Beeman, and was struck by it.
Both Ouderkirk and Beeman were injured in the crash and were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Beeman, who sustained moderate injuries, was taken to the hospital by private transportation, the report said.
Both drivers wore seatbelts. The two vehicles were totaled in the crash.