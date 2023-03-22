COLUMBIA - Missouri experienced the third warmest winter of all time 2022-23 season, according to KOMU 8's Chief Meteorologist Matt Beckwith. Only the 1931-32 and 1889-1890 winter seasons were warmer.
That means typical bugs that would perish due to the cold weather, may have had a higher survival rate for the upcoming flea and tick season. It's something Peng Tian, a representative of MU's plant diagnostic clinic, says could happen.
"The mild weather helps insects survive the weather, so we may have more," Tian said. "It may even multiply the amount."
He also says eggs are more likely to hatch in the spring because of that.
Greg Chapman, a veterinarian at Noah's Ark Animal Hospital & Bird Clinic in Columbia, said it's an important season to keep your animals safe.
"I go out in the yard and I don't go into the tall grass or the weeds. I don't go by the trees," Chapman said. "When I go down the sidewalk, [the dog's] on a leash and [I don't] allow them into strange places where there's ticks hiding."
Many issues can arise if pets aren't properly protected.
"The issue with ticks is all [of] the tick diseases that could affect us, could affect a dog," Chapman said. "Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ehrlichia, anaplasmosis, Lyme disease."
According to the American Kennel Club, Missouri's flea and tick season starts in March and ramps up as April approaches. Here's what pet owners should know to ensure animals are ready for the season:
- Prevention is best managed with one of the many veterinary-approved flea and tick products available. Speak to your veterinarian to find the best, most appropriate flea and tick prevention product for your dog.
- Read the label. Never apply flea medication made for cats to dogs unless the label says it is made for cats and dogs.
- Regularly inspect your dogs (even if they are taking a tick preventative) and yourself for ticks after walks through the woods or grassy settings.
- The quicker you remove a tick, the less likely your dog will contract a secondary illness related to tick bites. Learn the proper method of tick removal, and invest in a pair of fine tweezers or a tick removal tool used for this purpose.
- Invest in an outdoor dog bed so your dog can be comfortable and safe when spending time outside by relaxing off the ground.
- Keep grass in your yard mowed as short as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests removing leaf litter, tall grasses, and brush from your yard.
- Look for fleas on areas of your dog where the coat is sparse or thin.
- If you own multiple dogs, treat them all at the same time to help prevent cross infestation.
- While dogs are being treated, the surrounding environment must be treated at the same time.
- If flea infestation is extensive in your home, a “fogger” can be used. When you use a flea and tick fogger, the room must be evacuated of all pets and people for 12-to-24 hours.
- If infestation is bad enough, professional exterminators may be needed.