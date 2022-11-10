Numerous mid-Missouri organizations are honoring veterans Friday on Veterans Day.
University of Missouri
MU will host a wreath-laying ceremony at Memorial Union starting at noon Friday. It will also celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Memorial Union, on Nov. 30, 1922.
Columbia College
Columbia College will host a flag raising ceremony at Bass Commons starting at 8 a.m. Friday. At 1 p.m., there will be a national moment of silence at the Bass Commons Military Service Tree, and at 5 p.m. there will be a military service tree lighting ceremony also at the Bass Commons Military Service Tree.
Westminster College
The college will host its third annual Veterans Day celebration at Veterans Plaza starting at noon Friday.
Moberly Area Community College
The college will host a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Friday at the MACC auditorium. This year's featured speaker is Mary Paulsell, the co-founder and president of the Central Missouri Honor Flight.
Missouri Military Academy
MMA will host a military review Friday at 1:30 p.m. on Colonels Field. The review consists of four stages: a formation of cadets, inspection, presentation and honors and a pass in review.
United States Exercise Tiger Foundation
USTF will hold a wreath laying ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday at the Boone County Courthouse War Memorial. The organization will also give out medals to veterans.
Mid-America Harley Davidson
Columbia's Harley Davidson will host a free breakfast for veterans Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the dealership, located at 5704 Freedom Drive. They will also host a toiletry drive for the local VA.
Cars 4 Heroes
Cars 4 Heroes will host a celebration Friday and will award two vehicles to two veterans starting at 11 a.m. at Galen's Auto Body, located at 910 Dinwiddie Circle in Columbia.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
CCUA will hold a free lunch for veterans at the mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm (1209 Smith Street) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Carry-out options are also available. Lunch will be provided by Big Daddy's BBQ.
Moberly Veterans Day Parade
Moberly Community Betterment and Moberly VFW Post 2654 will host a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. in the downtown Moberly Depot District. A program at the VFW will follow the parade.
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee will host a free breakfast for all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 to 10 a.m. Veterans and military members can also receive 15% on groceries.
Dunkin'
Columbia and Jefferson City Dunkin' locations are offering a free donut Friday to veterans and active-duty military members.
Kwik Kar Wash
All veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free car wash and tire shine from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Kwik Kar locations in Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks and Camdenton.
Other freebies for veterans:
- Applebee's will offer a free meal when dining in Friday to active-duty military members, veterans, reserves and National Guard members.
- Bob Evans will offer a free meal when dining in Friday to active-duty military members and veterans.
- Casey's will offer a free cup of coffee Friday to veterans and active-duty military members.
- Chili's will offer a free meal when dining in Friday to active-duty military members and veterans.
- Dickey's BBQ will offer a free pulled pork sandwich Friday to veterans and active-duty military members.
- Freddy's will offer a free original double and cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
- Hooter's will offer a free entrée with purchase of beverage on Friday to veterans and active-duty military members.
- MOD Pizza will offer BOGO free pizzas and salads Friday to those with proof of military service.
- Scooter's Coffee will offer a free drink Friday to those with proof of military service.
- Starbucks will offer a free coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses Friday.
- TGI Fridays will offer a free lunch Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to veterans and active-duty military members.
- Wendy's will offer a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 11:30 a.m. to active-duty military members and veterans.
- White Castle will offer a free combo meal Friday to veterans and active-duty military members.