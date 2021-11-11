Veterans Day is Thursday, November 11. Here is a list of events happening around mid-Missouri:

  • Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture: 
    1. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Holding a free lunch for Veterans at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm.
  • Columbia College: 
    • 8 a.m.:  Flag Raising ceremony on Bass Commons.
    • 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Remembrance Ceremony and National Moment of Silence held on Bass Commons.
    • 5 p.m.: Military Service Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Bass Commons.
  • University of Missouri
    • 12:30 p.m.: Wreath laying ceremony honoring fallen student veterans under the archway of Memorial Union.
  • Ashland Parks and Recreation
    • 8:30 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for the Veterans Memorial at the Ashland City Park.

