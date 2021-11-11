Veterans Day is Thursday, November 11. Here is a list of events happening around mid-Missouri:
- Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture:
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Holding a free lunch for Veterans at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm.
- Columbia College:
- 8 a.m.: Flag Raising ceremony on Bass Commons.
- 12:45 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Remembrance Ceremony and National Moment of Silence held on Bass Commons.
- 5 p.m.: Military Service Tree-Lighting Ceremony on Bass Commons.
- University of Missouri
- 12:30 p.m.: Wreath laying ceremony honoring fallen student veterans under the archway of Memorial Union.
- Ashland Parks and Recreation
- 8:30 a.m.: Ribbon cutting for the Veterans Memorial at the Ashland City Park.