Veterans' Day goes virtual for 2020

JEFFERSON CITY- As the Missouri State Museum tolled the bells on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month, they did so like never before. Virtually.
In a Facebook broadcast, the museum took time to remember those that lost their lives during World War I and in all wars.
Virtual events like the museum's have become the norm in a year that has been anything but normal.
"I felt that we should have an event on Veterans' Day that both promotes health and wellness," Mike Quinata said.
Quinata is the Executive Director of the Truman VA Medical Research Foundation, a non-profit that supports the Truman VA. For the last 2 years Quinata's group has hosted a 5K walk and run on Veterans Day.
"Of course, 2020," Quinata said. "We decided early on it was best to have this event as a virtual event."
Not all Veterans Day ceremonies remained online.
At the state Capitol, community leaders, including Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, broke ground on a new monument dedicated to Missouri Gold Star Families.
The $75,000 monument will honor military families who have had an immediate family member die in the line of duty.
The monument will be almost seven-feet tall and twelve-feet long and will be made of four segments of granite.
The Gold Star Family honor, just like the remembrance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, dates back to World War I, when families of service members would fly a flag with a blue star for each active service member in the family. If a member of the family died, the blue star would be changed to gold.
"It's a recognition," Dale Derap, a Marine Corps veteran and Gold Star parent said. "I guess it's a bit of a comfort for folks like us."
Derap's son followed in his footsteps, by joining the Marines. He was killed in the line of duty in Iraq.
"Raising kids is risky business, especially when they go join the Marine Corps," Derap said.
While Veterans Day looked different this year, Missouri came together to honor those who paid the ultimate price.