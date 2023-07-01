COLUMBIA - The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation is holding its third annual "Sgt. Rosie's Lifejackets for Vets and Pets" event on Saturday, July 1.
Sgt. Rosie is a Cockalier Spaniel emotional support therapy dog. "Operation Sgt. Rosie's Lifejackets" is a free event where veterans and their pets can come to Pierpont General Store between 8 and 11 a.m. or Cooper's Landing from 3 to 5 p.m. to receive free life jackets that are U.S. Coast Guard approved.
This is a rain or shine event with cold water and ice being provided to all due to the heat.
Southern Boone Fire Protection District and Boone County Fire Protection District, as well as the Boone County Fire Department will publicly display water rescue boats and units along the Missouri River this afternoon.
In addition to the life jacket giveaway and safety displays, the USTF will be dedicating a historic 12-foot Red Maple Sampling to honor mid-Missouri veterans.
This Red Maple will be the first of five being dedicated to veterans.
The public is invited to come see all of the equipment, learn about water safety and they will also be able to meet Sgt. Rosie in person.