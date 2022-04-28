COLUMBIA - The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation held a wreath-laying ceremony Thursday morning to honor those in Ukraine, in conjunction with a proclamation from Missouri that April 28, 2022 be Exercise Tiger Day and In Honor of Ukraine.
Every year, the group holds an event to pay tribute to the 749 killed in the Battle of Exercise Tiger training operation in 1944.
The Battle of Exercise Tiger was a top-secret naval operation that was put together to train the U.S. Army and Navy for what would become the D-Day Invasion. During the exercise, German Navy boats attacked without warning.
Missouri itself would have 201 men lost in the tragedy, something that the USTF wants remembered.
Following the events that have unfolded in Ukraine, the USTF wanted to recognize the citizens of Ukraine.
"When people think, you know Ukraine is a world away, how does it affect me?" Walter Domanski, executive officer of the USTF said. "There are students here at the university [MU] and there are other people that are doing things for support."
Boone County joins with seven United States Coast Guard stations throughout the United States that placed wreaths.
In Thursday's ceremony, Domanski presented numerous Columbia citizens with medals and certificates for their support of both the Exercise Tiger and Ukraine tributes.
Parkade Baptist Church Pastor Chris Cook facetimed Yaroslav Pyzh, president of the Ukraine Baptist Theological Seminary in Lviv, Ukraine so Pyzh could see the ceremony. Pyzh was also honored for his work in Ukraine.
Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson was also awarded a certificate and medal for her support of the foundation. She said she was happy that the Ukrainian people were included in the ceremony this year.
"I think that it just really goes to the same principles of sacrifice and service," Thompson said. "The people of Ukraine have stepped up in a way that I do not think anybody except the Ukrainian people actually expected when the invasion started."
Before the wreaths were presented outside of the Boone County Courthouse's War Memorial, a petty officer of the U.S. Navy performed bell tolls for those lost in Operation Tiger Exercise, those at the Ukraine Baptist Seminary and all people in Ukraine.
Domanski is of Ukrainian heritage, and he considers this year's events as a reminder to growing up.
"My grandparents and aunts used to, you know, I used to get letters all the time from Ukraine when I was a kid," Domanski said. "I wish I remember where they came from, but anyways, we do it because we feel that is what we feel we should be doing."
The USTF is asking for donations of tourniquets to help save lives of those injured in Ukraine.
To donate, you can call 573-356-0529 or go to www.exercisetiger.org.