COLUMBIA - The United States Tiger Foundation (USTF) gave out lifejackets this Sunday to veterans in the Mid-Missouri area.
The event was held to promote water safety on boats this holiday weekend.
Susan Haines, the National Director of USTF, comes from a family of veterans, and hopes everybody will "invest in a veteran" by getting a lifejacket and keeping each other safe.
"Safety is a very important issue, as well as saving lives," says Haines.
"Operation Rosie's Life Jackets," was sponsored by Sgt Rosie, USTF's emotional support dog. While she was unable to make the event in person, many other dogs were there with their owners. The group also gave out free milk bones to dogs who attended.
The 75 adult lifejackets were donated by the Captain's Quarters Hair Salon in Columbia, which is over $700 worth of lifejackets. The jackets were given out to veterans, active duty members, Missouri Guardsmen, and family members.
One veteran who attended the event was District 1 Boone County Commissioner Justin Aldred. He stressed the importance of water safety, even on land.
"The floodwaters have been high this year, and we want to prevent as many accidents as possible," Aldred said.
This is USTF's first event held in mid-Missouri, but they hope to hold many more, especially since their headquarters are located in downtown Columbia.
Even though the event is only one day, the foundation says there are still other ways to help local veterans. To donate, visit their website, or call 573-356-0529.