COLUMBIA - The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation (USTF) held a ceremony in Columbia Tuesday morning to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
The ceremony, held at the Boone County War Memorial on Walnut Street, marked USTF’s fifth year remembering the Allied forces invasion of France in World War II. More than 4,400 Allied servicemembers died in the invasion, which started June 6, 1944.
USTF's special guest veteran, US Navy Veteran Felipe Regaldo, received the USTF’s highest medal, the Medal of Combat Valor for his actions in combat.
Regaldo was assisted by a US Navy Petty Officer who placed a large wreath at the memorial site.
"We are extremely pleased to find Felipe, he is a great example of that generation of warriors who answered when called upon. At age 96 he will be the oldest veteran that the USTF has ever honored," USTF National Director Susan Haines said in a news release.
Medals and flowers were presented to other veterans of all conflicts or their families in attendance.
The event also featured remarks on behalf of the U.S. military, as well as a Navy Bell ringing.
The USTF is a nonprofit organization based in Columbia dedicated to honoring veterans and their actions while serving in the U.S. military.