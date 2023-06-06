COLUMBIA - The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation will hold a ceremony in Columbia on Tuesday to to commemorate the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Boone County War Memorial on Walnut Street.
This will mark USTF’s 5th year remembering the Allied forces invasion of France in World War II. More than 4,400 Allied servicemembers died in the invasion, which started June 6, 1944.
USTF's special guest veteran, US Navy Veteran Felipe Regaldo, will receive the USTF’s highest medal, the Medal of Combat Valor for his actions in combat.
Regaldo will be assisted by a US Navy Petty Officer who is set to place a large wreath at the memorial site.
"We are extremely pleased to find Felipe, he is a great example of that generation of warriors who answered when called upon. At age 96 he will be the oldest veteran that the USTF has ever honored," USTF National Director Susan Haines said in a news release.
Medals will also be presented to other veterans of all conflicts or their families in attendance. Flowers will also be provided.
The event will also feature remarks on behalf of the U.S. military, as well as a Navy Bell ringing.
The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Columbia dedicated to honoring veterans and their actions while serving in the U.S. military.