COLUMBIA - Veterans at Truman VA have a new opportunity to get their creative juices flowing.
The hospital introduced a new project on Tuesday called "Unboxing Creative Wisdom Through Veterans' Eyes."
The project is funded through a grant from the federal VA's Office of Patient-Centered Care and Cultural Transformation (OPCC&CT). Truman VA is one of about 20 facilities that received the grant.
Sarah Froese, an intimate partner violence coordinator at Truman VA, said she submitted a proposal for the grant because she has an art background and uses it in her work.
Froese's idea was for veterans to make "wisdom boxes" with decorations on the outside and words of advice on the inside.
"So we're making boxes, wisdom boxes, and we know that veterans giving [other] veterans advice is a wonderful way to communicate things and we have questions we're asking veterans to answer," Froese said. "And once they answer the questions, we'll type those up and put them in what we're calling wisdom boxes. Everybody's decorating a wisdom box to give to a veteran when they come into services."
Tuesday attendees were asked to answer the following questions:
- I wish I had known this about the VA sooner?
- What piece of advice would you give to a new veteran?
- What are other wisdoms you would share with a new veteran?
The funds from the grant will help buy materials for more workshops.
"They're going to be ordering supplies that they can utilize now, especially some scissors and glue and things that you would use on it often," Froese said.
One 10-year Navy veteran, who also serves as a medical support assistant at Truman VA, decorated a box at the workshop. Carlos Alcantara decorated his wooden wisdom box with orange paint and blue jewels to represent the Denver Broncos.
Alcantara said he hopes the boxes can help newcomers at Truman VA.
"I think this is a good representation, we can let them know that we're here," Alcantara said. "And they can come and it's not a bad thing, because sometimes, here, not so much but in other places, I know the VA has a bad reputation with that."
Those actually making the boxes benefit from the crafting process as well.
"It gives you time to kind of zone out, concentrate on this and forget everything that you're going through, or any problems that you have at the time and zero in on this it helps you calm down, not think of the bad," Alcantara said.
Four Truman VA departments organized Tuesday's workshop: Behavioral Health, Recreational Therapy, Voluntary Services and Whole Health. There were 20 veterans who participated.
Froese said the project isn't stopping here.
"This is our first one," Froese said. "What you're seeing is the first rollout and then we're going to be at different places to do the boxes so that other people can and other veterans and family members can participate."