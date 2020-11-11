COLUMBIA - This Veterans Day, Veterans United is using tweets to pay off Veterans' mortgages.
Every time someone tweets "Thank you for your service," Veterans United will donate $25 to help pay off mortgages of veterans.
As of Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., over $1.5 million has been donated through 61,000 tweets, and three veterans had their mortgages paid off.
Veterans United will update their website throughout the day with videos of veterans hearing the news.
One veteran from the U.S. Army, Brandon, had his home loan paid off Wednesday. Brandon and his wife are currently living away from home while their infant son recovers from heart surgery. Soon they'll move into their newly paid off home as a new family.
Veterans United is also encouraging donating to other organizations such as the Veterans Community Project, Homes For Our Troops, and The Gary Sinise Foundation. You can visit Veterans United's website for more information.