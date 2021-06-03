COLUMBIA - Employees of Job Point and Veterans United gathered Thursday to celebrate a $500,000 donation to Job Point.
The donation will allow Job Point to buy out its building on Wilkes Boulevard outright, in addition to the Veterans United Foundation's initial donation of $100,000 in 2018.
"It's really important for us to ensure that we are taking care of our community and keeping them as strong as possible," Veterans United Marketing Director Lauren Karr said.
Job Point CEO Stephen Smith said the fundraising was a quick turnaround considering the challenges Job Point faced with the pandemic.
"COVID hit, so we were shut down for a year of fundraising," Smith said. "We just reopened a few months ago."
In addition, Job Point will launch a new website, donated by Elevato Digital. It will feature new capabilities for donating, revising program information and enrolling in programs.
The ceremony included a ribbon cutting for both the website and the donation, and also featured a cookout and tours of the Wilkes Boulevard site.